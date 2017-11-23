One dead another critical after Strand robbery

Two men have been killed and another critically injured this afternoon in a shooting incident at a business on Strand Main Road in Strand, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with Metro Services, arrived on the scene at approximately 12h30 to find that local authorities and Gordons Bay Security already on the scene.

Paramedics were lead into the shop to where they found the three patients.

Upon assessment, paramedics found three men lying on the floor in the rear of the building. All three men had sustained numerous gunshot wounds.

One man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing more could be done for him and he was later declared dead. Two other men were assessed and found to be in a critical condition.

Paramedics immediately treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some, one of the men finally succumbed to his injuries.

Once treated, the third man was transported to a nearby hospital by Gordons Bay Ambulance Service.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

