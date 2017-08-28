Old SA flag pub incident

A brown lawyer from Cape Town, Richard Julies, and some friends walked into Brian’s Pub in Sea Point. They were apparently under the influence of liquor and began to complain about an old South African flag up on a wall behind the counter. There was an exchange of words, and many people walked out and called the police.

When the police arrived, they were, according to Julies, very unsympathetic and finally, one of his friends (who according to his own admission kicked up a reasonable noise in the bar) and arrested a woman for public drunkenness.

Question 1: The policeman allegedly asked: Now if the flag in the bar is bothering you, why are you in there? It sounds like a reasonable question. It’s not your bar, the owner may display the flag if he so desires. The old South African flag is not prohibited and is protected by the Constitution under the article on freedom of speech. Brian’s is certainly not the only venue in Sea Point?

Question 2: The friend claimed that someone in the bar hit him in the back with a baton for no apparent reason. However, according to Julies’ version in the Argus, he first realized at the police station, after being arrested, that he was beaten! How does a man take so long to realize he was hit.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter in Afrikaans on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

South Africa Today – South Africa News