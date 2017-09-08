New anti gangster strategy launched, Cape Flats

The Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi (MP), and the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Kombinkosi Jula, had a media briefing at the Imbizo Media Center, at Parliament, Cape Town, ahead of their community engagement on the Cape Flats on 8 September 2017.

The Deputy Minister will engage the different stakeholders and communities on the Cape Flats.

The Deputy Minister has noted that, while policing interventions are being implemented, the scourge of gangsterism is deeply seated in the community and will require a complete all of government response, as provided in the four-pillar approach of the National Anti Gangsterism Strategy, approved by Cabinet in February 2017.

The four pillars are, Human Development, Social Partnership, Spatial Design and Criminal Justice Process.

The Deputy Minister says that the new anti gangsterism strategy that was recently introduced will help fight and reduce crime and gangsterism rates, not only in Cape communities but in South Africa as a whole.

