Murder, ammunition stock pile, 2 arrested, Cape Town

Matthew Broderick Breet (27), and Sheldon Jaret Breet (31), the brothers who were arrested by the Hawks on Saturday 25 November 2017, in connection with the alleged murder of Brian Wainstein (45) are to face additional charges after further investigations uncovered a stockpile of ammunition, grenades, firearms and military hand radios.

Follow up investigations on Tuesday afternoon 28 November 2017, resulted in a team from the Hawks’ setting their sights on a self storage facility allegedly belonging to the elder brother in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

This culminated in the seizure of over 3000 assorted rounds of ammunition, 4 firearms, 4 grenades as well as two military radios, some of these finds ware made from a vehicle that was allegedly driven by Matthew before he was arrested.

Weinstein was reportedly shot and killed in front of his wife and child in the early hours of 18 August 2017 at their Constantia, Cape Town home. The gunmen allegedly took cell phones before they fled leaving the wife and child unharmed.

Investigations by the Hawks led to the arrest of Fabian Cupido (39), on 10 October 2017, for his alleged involvement in the murder. He remains in custody following a series of court appearances thus far, he is expected back in court on 29 November 2017.

The brothers appeared before the Wynberg Magistrate’s court on Monday 24 November 2017.

They are expected to appear again at the same court alongside Cupido.

