More Tik recovered, 2 arrested for dealing, Lwandle

Our endeavors to rid the streets of the Western Cape from drugs resulted in the arrest of two suspects for being in possession of drugs and a large amount of cash, suspected to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

On the night of 17 November 2017, members of Lwandle police conducted a search operation at a residential address in Malunga Street and arrested a 27 year old female and a 28 year old male for being in possession of a tub of tik, six packets of tik, scales and a sum of R109,160-00.

The value of the drugs is yet to be determined.

The suspects have been detained on a charge of dealing in drugs and are expected to make a court appearance in Strand on Monday 20 November 2017.

