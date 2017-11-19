More Tik recovered, 2 arrested for dealing, Lwandle

0
More Tik recovered, 2 arrested for dealing, Lwandle
More Tik recovered, 2 arrested for dealing, Lwandle

Our endeavors to rid the streets of the Western Cape from drugs resulted in the arrest of two suspects for being in possession of drugs and a large amount of cash, suspected to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

On the night of 17 November 2017, members of Lwandle police conducted a search operation at a residential address in Malunga Street and arrested a 27 year old female and a 28 year old male for being in possession of a tub of tik, six packets of tik, scales and a sum of R109,160-00.

The value of the drugs is yet to be determined.

The suspects have been detained on a charge of dealing in drugs and are expected to make a court appearance in Strand on Monday 20 November 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Taxi driver shot with assault rifle, man arrested,... Eager to address serious and violent crimes that threaten the safety of the community, members of Bellville police responded to a shooting incident on...
More firearms and stolen vehicle recovered, Nyanga Relentless efforts to address serious crimes in the Nyanga area resulted to an arrest of three suspects early on the morning of 17 November 2017, at a...
5 arrested for robberies, goods recovered, Nyanga A strong partnership between Nyanga police and community is yielding much desired results. Following a community engagement (Imbizo) in the Nyanga are...
Slow progress bringing new water to Cape Town The good news is that the City of Cape Town has brought an additional seven million litres of water per day online in the past few months. The bad new...