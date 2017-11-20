More Tik and illegal ammunition recovered, Mitchells Plain

The strength of a police and public partnership cannot be underestimated.

This was emphasized on the night of 19 November 2107, when members of Operation Combat reacted on information received from the public and visited an address in Peugeot Crescent Beacon valley, Mitchells Plain where two suspicious male persons were found.

The vicinity was searched and 68 x .38 rounds, 11 x 7.65 mm rounds, and five 9 mm rounds were found buried in the sand.

The two suspects aged 27 and 40 were arrested. Their licensed firearms were also confiscated as they failed to safeguard it properly.

The members proceeded to the residence and confiscated 33 units of tik and R 9606-00 cash, suspected to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

Another male aged 32 was arrested. Once charged, the three suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain on the charges against them.

