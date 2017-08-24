More illegal firearms recovered 2 arrested, Bishop Lavis

The South African Police Service members in Bishop Lavis embarked on the organisation’s Back to Basics focused approach to participate in all endeavors aimed at addressing the root causes of criminal activities.

They provided, not only reactive, but enhanced proactive policing when they arrested two men aged 27 and 29 in two separate incidents only an hour apart, on 22 August 2017, At 17:00, the 29 year old was arrested in Keurberg Road for possession of a 9mm pistol with 17 live rounds of ammunition, whereas the 27 year old was found on the corner of Keurberg Road and Short Street in possession of a 9mm pistol with 16 live rounds at 18:00.

Both suspects are expected to make a court appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court separately to face charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, once they have been charged.

Stemming the proliferation of illegal firearms and ammunition in the Western Cape is high on the agenda of the SAPS in the light of many of these firearms being used during gang violence, when innocent people are the victims.

