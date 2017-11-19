More firearms and stolen vehicle recovered, Nyanga

Relentless efforts to address serious crimes in the Nyanga area resulted to an arrest of three suspects early on the morning of 17 November 2017, at about 02:00 in Browns Farm.

Nyanga detectives were busy with an operation when they were tipped off about a suspect in possession of an illegal firearm.

When police arrived at the said address in Tywaku Street, they recovered a 9mm hidden between clothes loaded with five rounds.

Three other rounds were also found inside a glass. The members further recovered four flat screens television sets, eight speakers, two speakers, a computer, a sub woofers, bank cards, a watch and several other items.

Two suspects, a 19 year old male and a 17 year old girl were arrested. The suspect were questioned and this led to the arrest of another 22 year old male in possession of ammunition in another street in Browns Farm. The suspects are expected to appear in Athlone Magistrate Court on Monday 20 November 2017, for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition as well as possession of presumably stolen property.

In a separate incident a 34 year old man was arrested this morning at about 00:30 for the possession of a stolen vehicle. Members of the Flying Squad were patrolling in Lower Crossroads when they received a tip off about a stolen white VW Golf at a certain address in Madolo Street in Crossroads.

The members visited the address and tested the vehicle which came out positively stolen in Sea Point in 2014. The suspect is also expected to appear in the same court for the possession of a stolen vehicle.

South Africa Today – South Africa News