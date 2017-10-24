More ammunition and drugs in Hanover park, 2 arrested

To create a safe and secure environment for the communities of this province, members attached to Philippi police conducted intelligence driven operations in Hanover park on 23 October 2017.

These operations proved successful with the apprehension of two suspects with drugs and ammunition respectively.

At about 16:00, a 27 year old man was arrested at his Lucerne Street residence in Hanover Park for being in possession of tik with a street value of R20 000-00.

An hour later police searched a residence in Lansport Road Hanover Park and arrested a 17 year old female for the illegal possession of a large quantity of 9mm and shotgun rounds which were buried in the backyard.

The circumstances surrounding both arrests are still under investigation and the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Athlone once they have been charged.

