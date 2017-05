Collaborative approach to policing is paying dividends, Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit members (CPU) followed up information this evening in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

At the identified residential premises they found two shot guns, one M26 grenade, magazines as well as shot gun and R5 ammunition.

Five women from the house were questioned.

Detectives and LCRC were on the scene.

South Africa Today – South Africa News