Metrorail lost 70 train carriages

Metrorail has announced that they lost 70 coaches a month due to vandalism.

Only about 18 arrests have been made over the past eight weeks, and it means that most of the offenders get away with arson and damage.

Meanwhile, COSATU in the Western Cape claims that Metrorail should halve the price of its train tickets for the next two years to compensate commuters for what he called a dysfunctional service.

According to COSATU, many people turn up late for work, which leads to disciplinary action or a loss of income.

Metro Rail announced earlier that the crisis with the trains will continue for at least the next two years. The crisis actually occurred after trains were damaged by commuters.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

