Man sentenced to 6 years for identity fraud, forgery, Bellville

0
Man sentenced to 6 years for identity fraud, forgery, Bellville
Man sentenced to 6 years for identity fraud, forgery, Bellville

The Bellville Specialized Commercial Crime Court sentenced Bigboy Ndlovu (42) to an effective six years imprisonment for identity fraud, forgery and money laundering on Tuesday 10 October 2017.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit arrested Ndlovu in 2013 following investigations that implicated him in at least seven identity theft and forgery cases.

Ndlovu presented forged identity documents at various Capitec branches for loan applications, resulting in the bank loosing approximately R86 000.

The Western Cape Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks Brigadier Neil Oliver hailed the sentences.

“This should send a strong message to those who intend committing crime, that the weed of crime bears bitter fruits. We shall continue to do our utmost best through our investigative acumen, to ensure that, those who commit acts of crime are put away for a long time.” he said

south Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Two get hefty sentences for cash in transit robber... The Khayelitsha Regional Court sentenced Thamsanqa Loli (20), Eric Tshamlambo (33), to lengthy prison terms for robbery with aggravating circumstances...
SAPS seek help from the Army to combat crime Police Minister Fikile Mbalula asked the SA Defense Force to help fight crime in central Transvaal and in the Western Cape. Gang violence in the We...
Cape rail system disintegrates The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned that the city's suburban train services are about to collapse. Violence and anarchy have escal...
Community information results in 2 drug busts, Gra... In our endeavors to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community, the Stabilization Unit followed up on information received Monda...