Man sentenced to 6 years for identity fraud, forgery, Bellville

The Bellville Specialized Commercial Crime Court sentenced Bigboy Ndlovu (42) to an effective six years imprisonment for identity fraud, forgery and money laundering on Tuesday 10 October 2017.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit arrested Ndlovu in 2013 following investigations that implicated him in at least seven identity theft and forgery cases.

Ndlovu presented forged identity documents at various Capitec branches for loan applications, resulting in the bank loosing approximately R86 000.

The Western Cape Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks Brigadier Neil Oliver hailed the sentences.

“This should send a strong message to those who intend committing crime, that the weed of crime bears bitter fruits. We shall continue to do our utmost best through our investigative acumen, to ensure that, those who commit acts of crime are put away for a long time.” he said

south Africa Today – South Africa News