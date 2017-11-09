Man sentenced for R7.5-million worth of mandrax, Vredenburg

Man sentenced for R7.5-million worth of mandrax, Vredenburg

The Western Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), continues to punch holes in the illegal narcotics trade as validated by the Cape Town Regional Court effective eight year sentence imposed on Hosia Mathoho (58), for drug dealing.

Mathoho was arrested along with three co accused late during November 2016, in Vredenburg after members from the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) swiftly intercepted a truck and an escort vehicle reportedly transporting drugs along R45 from Gauteng.

The resultant search of the truck uncovered about 771 000 units of Mandrax tablets hidden in the false compartments, the seized drugs were valued at approximately R7.5-million.

Following a plea bargain, Mathoho was sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment of which seven is suspended, he has further been declared unfit to possess a firearm. A confiscation order was also issued, declaring that the two vehicles used in this case be forfeited to the state.

Cases against the other three accused were withdrawn.

