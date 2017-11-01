Man killed and his son injured in Stellenbosch

The relatively peaceful town of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape has for the second time in the space of a week rocked by violence.

This time a man was killed, and his son was injured in a burglary early on Tuesday morning.

The boy was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of a knife wound.

Joubert Conradie of Klapmuts was shot a week ago on his farm in an incident that was not related to a robbery.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

