Man killed and his son injured in Stellenbosch

The relatively peaceful town of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape has for the second time in the space of a week rocked by violence.
This time a man was killed, and his son was injured in a burglary early on Tuesday morning.
The boy was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of a knife wound.
Joubert Conradie of Klapmuts was shot a week ago on his farm in an incident that was not related to a robbery.
Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger
