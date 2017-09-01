Man arrested with various drugs in SAPS raid, Mitchell’s Plain

The South African Police Service’s vision to create a safe and secure environment for all people in South Africa saw members in Mitchell’s Plain embark on a mission to prevent and combat criminal acts that may threaten the safety and security of communities.

Taking the needs of the community into account, Mitchell’s Plain SAPS members executed a search warrant at a residence in Beacon Valley on 31 August 2017, at 12:45 after receiving information from the community.

The cooperation between the community and the South African Police Service led to the confiscation of eight and a half mandrax tablets, seven packets of tik and two heroin units.

The members’ commitment to thoroughly investigate every crime in order to eradicate it led them to a different house in Beacon Valley later on where they found 43 rounds of ammunition, 105 mandrax tablets, 32 packets of tik, 24 packets of dagga and an undisclosed amount of loose dagga abandoned on an open field.

A 25 year old man was arrested and is expected to make a court appearance at the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court to face charges of possession of drugs, once he has been charged.

South Africa Today – South Africa News