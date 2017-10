In their pursuit to protect the community of ruthless criminals, members of Operation Combat patrolled the streets of Manenberg during the night of 7 October2017.

They spotted a suspicious male in Red River Walk. The man was apprehended and searched, which led to the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm pistol.

The 38 year old suspect is due to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday 9 October 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News