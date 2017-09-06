Man arrested with illegal revolver, Philippi

0
Man arrested with illegal revolver, Philippi
Man arrested with illegal revolver, Philippi

Thorough investigation of every crime no matter how small it may appear and vigilance at all times by South African Police Service members is the driving force behind the Back to Basics vision and mission to create a safe environment for all people in South Africa.

Such attributes were exemplary evident when members attached to Mitchells Plain Stabilization Unit arrested a 33 year old man in Philippi during a crime prevention operation they conducted on 4 September 2017, at 14:00.

A Taurus Revolver with five live rounds of ammunition was confiscated from the suspect who is expected to appear at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court to face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition once charged.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man arrested for stock theft, Prince Alfred Hamlet Worcester Stock Theft Unit together with members from Worcester K9 Unit acted swiftly and followed up on leads after 10 sheep worth R25 000 were repor...
UCT strike postponed The South African Liberated Public Sector Workers’ Union (Salipswu) has postponed its planned strike at the University of Cape Town after UCT applied ...
Students and union workers threaten to ‘lock... The University of Cape Town has a planned "strike" whereby students and union workers threaten to "shut down" the university by Thursday. Students ...
UCT workers to strike over working conditions Members of the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers’ Union (Salipswu) at the University of Cape Town plan to strike on Wednesday over demands...