Man arrested with illegal revolver, Philippi

Thorough investigation of every crime no matter how small it may appear and vigilance at all times by South African Police Service members is the driving force behind the Back to Basics vision and mission to create a safe environment for all people in South Africa.

Such attributes were exemplary evident when members attached to Mitchells Plain Stabilization Unit arrested a 33 year old man in Philippi during a crime prevention operation they conducted on 4 September 2017, at 14:00.

A Taurus Revolver with five live rounds of ammunition was confiscated from the suspect who is expected to appear at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court to face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition once charged.

South Africa Today – South Africa News