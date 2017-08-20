Man arrested with firearms, explosives and ammunition

Our stance to root out gang related and violent crimes in the Western Cape has landed a 30 year old suspect behind bars after he was apprehended in Bishop Lavis.

The intelligence driven operation, executed by SAPS at the residence of the suspect led to the seizure of two firearms, a 9mm and a 7.65mm. As well as 600 gram PE4 explosives, six detonators, one safety fuse, a variety of ammunition of different calibers, a bullet proof vest as well as firearm maintenance equipment.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Bishop Lavis on 21 August 2017, to face the charges against him.

The circumstances surrounding the seizure, which is regarded as a significant success, and the suspect’s involvement in violent crimes perpetrated in gang affected areas are under investigation.

