Man arrested with firearm and ammunition, Mitchells Plain

Man arrested with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Mitchells Plain

Focusing on the provincial crime generators, members of Mitchells Plain Cluster Stabilization Unit respond on information they received from the public pertaining a suspect in possession of a firearm.

On 18 August 2017, at about 09:00 members spotted a male fitting the description they have received and approached and searched the suspect.

They found a 9mm C7 pistol, ammunition and a magazine in his possession.

The suspect has been arrested for being illegally in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspect who is 24 years old is due to make an appearance in the Athlone Magistrates court on Monday 21 August 2017.

