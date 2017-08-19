Man arrested with firearm and ammunition, Mitchells Plain

Focusing on the provincial crime generators, members of Mitchells Plain Cluster Stabilization Unit respond on information they received from the public pertaining a suspect in possession of a firearm.

On 18 August 2017, at about 09:00 members spotted a male fitting the description they have received and approached and searched the suspect.

They found a 9mm C7 pistol, ammunition and a magazine in his possession.

The suspect has been arrested for being illegally in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspect who is 24 years old is due to make an appearance in the Athlone Magistrates court on Monday 21 August 2017.

