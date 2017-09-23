Man arrested with an AK47 and ammunition, Philippi East

Adamant to tackle the onslaught of violent and serious crimes in this province, members attached to Public Order Policing reacted on intelligence and raided a residence in Heinz Park, Philippi East during the early hours of the morning of 22 September 2017.

The intervention led to the discovery of an AK47 assault rifle, 117 AK47 rounds, as well as 94 rounds for a hand gun.

The owner of the residence, a 55 year old suspect was arrested and is due to make a court appearance in Athlone on 25 September 2017, to face charges for the illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

The circumstances surrounding the case and the origin of the firearm are still under investigation.

