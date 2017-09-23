Man arrested with an AK47 and ammunition, Philippi East

0
Man arrested with an AK47 and ammunition, Philippi East. Photo: SAPS
Man arrested with an AK47 and ammunition, Philippi East. Photo: SAPS

Adamant to tackle the onslaught of violent and serious crimes in this province, members attached to Public Order Policing reacted on intelligence and raided a residence in Heinz Park, Philippi East during the early hours of the morning of 22 September 2017.

The intervention led to the discovery of an AK47 assault rifle, 117 AK47 rounds, as well as 94 rounds for a hand gun.

The owner of the residence, a 55 year old suspect was arrested and is due to make a court appearance in Athlone on 25 September 2017, to face charges for the illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

The circumstances surrounding the case and the origin of the firearm are still under investigation.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Station commander suspended over stolen weapons A station commander and senior officers of the Mitchells Plain police station were suspended after 15 firearms were stolen at the police station. B...
Fishers march into government offices Hundreds of people from across the Western Cape gathered on Friday at the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) to protest the curr...
Drug mule bust with 100 bullets of swallowed cocai... Our efforts to target the drug trade in this province have once again proven successful when a 33 year old female was arrested at the Cape Town Intern...
Two child murder suspects arrested, Hanover Park In our quest to bring perpetrators of serious violent crimes to book, organised crime detectives accompanied by NIU members descended on several addre...