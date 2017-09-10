Man arrested in connection with the murder of Aviwe Jam Jam

A thorough and protracted investigation into the murder of Aviwe Jam Jam led to the arrest of a 26 year old man on 8 September 2017, in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court.

The suspect was arrested just after he appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court today on a charge of attempted murder for another case.

Aviwe’s body was found in Vygieskraal stadium on 29 July 2017.

The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ court on 20 September 2017 where he is facing a charge of murder.

Protecting vulnerable groups remains a top priority of SAPS.

