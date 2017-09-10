Man arrested in connection with the murder of Aviwe Jam Jam

0
Man arrested in connection with the murder of Aviwe Jam Jam
Man arrested in connection with the murder of Aviwe Jam Jam

A thorough and protracted investigation into the murder of Aviwe Jam Jam led to the arrest of a 26 year old man on 8 September 2017, in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court.

The suspect was arrested just after he appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court today on a charge of attempted murder for another case.

Aviwe’s body was found in Vygieskraal stadium on 29 July 2017.

The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ court on 20 September 2017 where he is facing a charge of murder.

Protecting vulnerable groups remains a top priority of SAPS.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Traders refuse to sign PRASA’s new lease Traders on the rooftop of Cape Town Railway Station have delivered a memorandum to PRASA (Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) at a closed meeting, ...
Abalone bust worth R6 million, Khayelitsha SAPS Provincial Tracing showed true vigilance and detection in Khayelitsha Site B. The officers, whilst busy tracing suspects, noticed smoke comin...
Youth pastor to appear in court for child pornogra... The South African Police Service’s Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation (SECI) section of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offen...
New anti gangster strategy launched, Cape Flats The Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi (MP), and the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Kombinkosi Jula, had a media br...