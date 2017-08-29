Man arrested for possession of abalone worth R900 000

0
Man arrested for possession of abalone worth R900 000
Man arrested for possession of abalone worth R900 000

The endeavors of SAPS to tackle the lucrative illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape and to break the back of the smuggling syndicates, have paid off again with a significant success on the afternoon of 27 August 2017, at about 16:15.

Members of Operation Combat and the Department of Agriculture Forest and Fisheries were busy with a crime intelligence driven operation in Marine Drive, Hawston.

On arrival in Marine Drive, the members spotted the white Toyota Hilux LDV with Reg CA 654 720, standing in the bushes. As the members got closer to the vehicle, they noticed a man busy offloading bags from the vehicle. When the man saw the marked police vehicles he tried to run away but officials were able to apprehend him.

Upon inspecting of the bags, the members found that they were filled with abalone. Fourteen bags were found on the scene with a combine weight of 500kg and an estimated street value of R 900 000.

An 8 meter rubber duck boat with diving gear was also found standing at the back of the LDV. All the exhibits, excluding the LDV was handed over to members from the Department of Agriculture, Forest and Fisheries.

The 28 year old suspect was arrested for being in possession of abalone.

He is due to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on 29 August 2017 on the said charges.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 4 arrests for illegal firearms and ammunition, Mit... On 27 August 2017, at about 07:30 Mitchell’s Plain SAPS members were busy with patrols when they received information about a firearm being kept at a ...
Teacher caught on video beating student A video has emerged of a teacher at Thandokhulu Secondary School in Mowbray hitting a learner. The same teacher has been accused of sexual assault by ...
R74m allocated to Western Cape drought relief Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des Van Rooyen says government will allocate R74 million in relief funding to respond to the p...
What was Kleinmont burning and looting really abou... The looting, plundering and burning which brought a peaceful coastal town in the DA controlled Western Cape to a standstill yesterday, and caused hund...