Man arrested as another firearm is recovered, Bishop Lavis

Operation Combat members were conducting a crime intelligence operation in the Bishop Lavis area when members were still on their way to execute the operation noticed a suspicious looking man near Brent Place, Nooitgedacht.

When the man saw the marked police vehicle, he started running and the members gave chase. The suspect ran into a residence in Brent Place where one of the members caught him.

Upon searching the suspect a .38 Special revolver with three live .38 rounds were found in his possession.

The 33 year old suspect was arrested for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The arrested suspect is due to appear in court on Monday 6 November 2017, on the said charges.

