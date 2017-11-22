Man and Girlfriend arrested with Tik, Lwandle

Man and Girlfriend arrested with Tik, Lwandle. Photo: SAPS
Man and Girlfriend arrested with Tik, Lwandle. Photo: SAPS

Vigilant members attached to Lwandle SAPS Crime Prevention acted on information and went to a house in Lwandle where drugs were allegedly being stored.

They arrested a 28 year old man and his 27 year old girlfriend.

The two arrested suspects will appeared in the Strand Magistrates’ court on 21 November 2017.

During the search, they found and confiscated 11.6kg of Tik inside the house. The estimated value of the Tik is approximately R600 000. Members also seized an amount in cash of R110 000, an electrical scale and a money counting machine.

The Lwandle Station Management have conveyed a word of appreciation to the community members for being the eyes and ears of the police and they also thanked the police members for acting on the tip off and being hard at work.

