Law enforcement official nabbed with 40,000 Mandrax tablets

0
The Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau Unit (SANEB) arrested a 31 year old Cape Town Law Enforcement Official on Tuesday evening in Bellville South, for possession of illegal narcotics.

Members acted on a tip off and descended at the official’s residential address along Inspan Road.

A search and seizure operation in the premises resulted in the discovery of over forty thousand Mandrax tablets valued at just under R2-million that were hidden in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

