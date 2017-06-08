Knysna fire raging out of control

Currently the fires in and around Knysna still burn out of control, fanned by gale force North Westerly winds; ground teams have been struggling to contain the fires.

Many houses in the Phantom Pass to Rheenendal area burnt and 4 lives have been lost, 3 directly due to the current fire and one due to a heart attack, presumably agitated by the current conditions in the area.

The fire has jumped the N2 near the Buffelsbaai turn-off, leading to the closure of the N2 at this point as well. The section near Kruisfontein, outside Knysna, on-route to Plett still remain close as well but in this section the fire has been brought under control

Confirmation has been received in terms of the following assistance, currently being dispatched from throughout the Province to assist in Knysna:

· 8 additional WOF teams to arrive in Knysna on 7 June 2017 as well as tomorrow 8 June 2017 (approximately 160 people);

· 2 medium tankers and one strike unit from the Overberg DM to arrive in Knysna 7 June 2017;

· The City of Cape Town will assemble a team to come and assist from 8 June 2017;

· The SADF has been placed on standby by the PDMC to assist in Knysna, weather permitting;

Due to the fires all telephone communication to the Knysna Municipality has been lost, some areas are experiencing power outages as well.

Belvedere and the Western Heads are being evacuated, areas close to Brenton on Sea has been evacuated to the beach.

The elderly are being evacuated to the Mont Old age home and the Chris Hani community Hall in Dam se Bos is used to accommodate evacuated people.

Hooggekraal fire (Karatara)(also known as Elandskraal fire) –Sedgefield fire service on scene

Fire is out of control and there are still houses in danger an unidentified number of houses have been lost. Clinton Manual has requested help from Eden, people have also been evacuated from the area.

Kruisfontein fire (Knysna)-Knysna fire and rescue deployed at this fire

Fire Chief, Clinton Manual has reported that the fire is totally out of control, the N2 remains closed and an unidentified number of houses have been lost in the fire and some houses are still in danger-people have been evacuated.

