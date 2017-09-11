Kidnapped Chinese businessman released and three arrested

After a Chinese businessman was reportedly kidnapped and a ransom demanded, police followed up on leads and arrested three suspects on 10 September 2017.

It is alleged that on 09 September 2017 the businessman was kidnapped in Monte Vista.

A ransom of R1 million was demanded for his release. The alleged kidnappers settled for R100 000 after negotiations with the family which was subsequently paid.

Shortly after his release, police pounced on the suspects aged 31, 33 and 40 in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

Some of the ransom money was recovered and a vehicle used in the incident seized. The police investigation continues and more arrests are imminent.

The businessman was taken to hospital for medical examination. Meanwhile trauma counselling was offered to him and the family.

