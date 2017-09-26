K9 sniff out burglary suspect after car chase, Cloetesville

Boland K9 unit arrested three suspects between 24 and 35 years old for business burglary in the early hours of the morning of 25 September 2017, after they broke into a Liquor Store in Cloetesville.

A car chase ensued and the suspect lost control over the vehicle and collided on the side of the road.

The suspects fled on foot and was sniffled out by K9 Gici about a kilometre from the scene. All stolen property were recovered.

The suspects will appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates’ court once charged.

