K9 sniff out burglary suspect after car chase, Cloetesville

0
K9 sniff out burglary suspect after car chase, Cloetesville
K9 sniff out burglary suspect after car chase, Cloetesville

Boland K9 unit arrested three suspects between 24 and 35 years old for business burglary in the early hours of the morning of 25 September 2017, after they broke into a Liquor Store in Cloetesville.

A car chase ensued and the suspect lost control over the vehicle and collided on the side of the road.

The suspects fled on foot and was sniffled out by K9 Gici about a kilometre from the scene. All stolen property were recovered.

The suspects will appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates’ court once charged.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Gang shooting, another firearm recovered, Mitchell... In our ongoing endeavors in clamping down on gang related activity in the Mitchells Plain area, members on patrol reacted swiftly to a shooting incide...
Security guards fired after cables stolen while th... Four security guards have been fired by a Cape Town security company because cables worth R1 million were stolen while they were on duty. The men have...
Animal rescuer shot by employer Skholiwe Mambjinja accuses the Malmesbury police of failing him after he opened a case of attempted murder against his former employer, Andre Charles ...
Atlantis residents demand better service at Wesfle... Ongoing complaints about quality of care at Wesfleur Hospital in Atlantis has spurred hundreds of residents to sign a petition calling for the Western...