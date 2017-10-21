Intervention team on a drive against crime, Nyanga Cluster

The Provincial Intervention team showed dedication by bringing perpetrators to book and ensuring the safety of the Nyanga Cluster community when they embarked on operations that are focusing on drugs, illegal firearms and hijackings in the Nyanga policing precinct.

The operations were conducted in Philippi East and Nyanga on the night of 20 October 2017, until the early hours of the morning.

Members taking part in this operation conducted crime prevention duties at Lower Crossroads, Brows Farm, Cossovo, Samora Machel and Marikana.

Three men aged between 22 and 29 years were arrested at Acacia, Philippi East for possession of stolen property, which included four flat screen televisions, valued at R20 000.

In another incident a 29 year old man was arrested in Lower Crossroads after he was found to be in possession of an unlicensed .38 special firearm.

In a further unrelated matter a 32 year old was arrested for dealing in dagga valued at R24 000 in Nyanga .

Three other suspects, aged between 20 and 30, were brought to book for possession of a suspected stolen or hijacked vehicle after an Opel Escort was found in Browns Farm.

All the arrested suspects appeared in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court today.

