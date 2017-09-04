Identikit of wanted rape suspect, Mossel Bay FCS

Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) issued an identikit of a suspect who is wanted for multiple counts of Rape, Attempted murder and Theft of a motor vehicle.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the 43 year old Victim drove to the Eco Stop Engen Garage near Heather Park George on 29 August 2017 where she allegedly met the unknown suspect from whom she requested to show her where she can obtain drugs.

This suspect introduced himself to as Edward and volunteered to take her to his nearby residence in Pacaltsdorp where she can buy drugs.

It is further alleged that the suspect asked her to drive her vehicle as it would appear suspicious if she drove the vehicle at his residential area. She adhered to the request and allowed him to drive the vehicle, a red and white VW Golf with registration CAW 55579, a 1985/86 Model.

They stopped at a filling station in York Street en route to Pacaltsdorp. However when they reached the bridge down York Street, the suspect suddenly took the off ramp to Mossel Bay and drove in the direction of Great Brak River on the N2. It is reported that she became suspicious, but he assured her that they are taking a short cut towards the place where they will obtain the drugs.

The suspect allegedly stopped near Buffelsdrift Farm where he started to assault the victim and forcefully raped her repeatedly in the back of the vehicle. He pulled her out of the vehicle into the adjacent veld where he attempted to strangle her with a rope with which he later tied her hands and feet with.

He left her in the veld and drove off with her VW Golf.

She managed to get to the roadside of the N2 where she was found by a truck driver whom alerted the local police in Great Brak River. She was taken to hospital to receive medical attention and treatment.

The suspect faces multiple charges of Rape, Attempted Murder and Theft of Motor Vehicle.

The identikit of the suspect, who is still at large, is herewith attached. We appeal to anyone with information to urgently contact the investigation officer, Sergeant Soretha van Zyl at Mossel Bay FCS Unit at 044 693 3869, 082 335 0626 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

