‘Human activities’ responsible for devastating fires in Knysna

As was suspected, an investigation found that “human activities” were responsible for the devastating fires in Knysna and surrounding areas in June.

During the fires, numerous reports indicated that the fires were intentionally triggered, but they were denied in certain circles.

The report released by the investigation team confirms that the fires started through human activity. However, they are careful not to call it a deliberate arson, saying that it might have been “accidental” and expanded due to the high wind that blew.

Forensic evidence will be handed over to the police to apply further investigations and possible prosecution.

The devastating fires have caused about R500 million damage.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

