Home owner sleeps through break in, police nab suspect, Parklands

To participate in efforts to address the causes of crime, vigilant police members attached to Table View SAPS were performing routine crime prevention patrol duties, on Tuesday 31 October 2017, before dawn, in Parklands, when they observed a bicycle next to a wall of a house in St Johns Road.

The officers inspected the premises and observed an unknown male trying to force the window open with a garden tool.

They jumped over the wall and got onto the roof of the house. The suspect managed to get access into the house and took a laptop and a knife. When the suspect became aware of the police officers presence, he jumped through the window.

In an attempt to escape, the suspect jumped over the neighboring wall. The home owner was woken up and informed about the break in.

Officers went in search of the suspect, who was later discovered hiding in a dust bin not far from the crime scene. He was found in possession of the stolen property, which was identified by the home owner as his personal property.

The home owner informed police that he does have an alarm system, but it is not activated at night.

The 26 year old suspect from Milnerton was arrested and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday, 02 November 2017 on a charge of housebreaking and theft.

Home owners are urged to activate their alarm systems at night.

