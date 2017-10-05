Hijacking syndicate bust and 4 arrested, Nyanga cluster

Determined to deal with the scourge of hijackings in the Nyanga Cluster Precinct members attached to the Provincial Hijacking Unit and Nyanga Cluster Tracing Team arrested four suspects during a tracing operation conducted in the early hours of 3 October 2017, in Gugulethu.

The suspects were apprehended in New Crossroads and Gugulethu and are linked to six hijacking cases reported during August and September in Nyanga, Gugulethu and Bishop Lavis.

The suspects target delivery trucks as well as private vehicles.

In one of the cases they hijacked a bakkie full with vegetable stock, a furniture delivery trucks and private vehicles in the Browns Farm area.

South Africa Today – South Africa News