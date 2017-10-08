Hijacking and shoot out, one arrested, Philippi

Partnership policing showed its strength in Nyanga on the morning of 7 October 2017, when a 37 year old suspect was arrested shortly after he and his accomplices hijacked a delivery vehicle with liquor as cargo.

A vigilant motorist witnessed the hijacking in Govan Mbeki Road Philippi and flagged down a police patrol.

The motorist accompanied SAPS and shortly afterwards the vehicle was spotted in Browns Farm. The suspects stopped the vehicle and fled further on foot while one of them fired shots at police, fortunately missing the members.

He was arrested and his firearm was confiscated. The hijacked vehicle was also recovered.

While the suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday 9 October 2017, we are in hot pursuit of the other two who managed to evade their arrest. We are grateful for the assistance we receive from the public to fight crime and community partnerships are highly valued.

