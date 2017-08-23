High court warrants of arrest executed in SAPS operation

The cooperation of various stakeholders in the fight against crime yielded results during the early hours of the morning of 22 August 2017, when police in the Blue Downs Cluster and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) conducted a specialized operation.

Warrants of arrest that were issued by the High Court were executed during the operation.

This operation was executed under the banner of the COCC Policing Strategy which was successfully launched in the Blue Downs Cluster by the Honourable Minister of Police, Minister Fikile Mbalula.

A total of 28 perpetrators were brought to book and out of them, nine suspects aged between 21 and 41 years were charged with contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime ACT (POCA).

The nine suspects will appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on 23 August 2017 where bail will be opposed, as the High Court prosecutors will personally do the first appearance of these suspects.

During the second phase of the operation, eight suspects were arrested for various charges including possession of illegal firearms, ammunition and possession of drugs in the Ravensmead gang stronghold.

Two firearms, ammunition and various drugs have been confiscated.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Western Cape Lt Gen KE Jula, expressed his appreciation towards all forces involved in the operation. The successes of the operation will go a long way in restoring confidence and trust in the South African Police Service and its efforts in eradicating gangsterism in the Western Cape.

