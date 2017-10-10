Hawks confiscate firearms at shooting range, Stellenbosch

In an ongoing massive firearms probe in the Western Cape, members of the Hawks’ NBIFCPVC together with SAPS Firearm Liquor and Second Hand Goods (Flash) conducted a compliance inspection on 9 October 2017, at a shooting range premises in Stellenbosch.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a 44 year old firearm dealer after 18 various firearms and ammunition were seized from his premises.

He is expected to appear before the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 12 October 2017, to face charges relating to contravention of Firearms Control Act 60/ 2000). Sec 3 and Explosives Act for illegal possession of propellants.

The ongoing unannounced raids have seen various security companies being targeted, arrests of Grant Abel Veroni (49) and Vincent Philips (60) were effected in one such a raid on September 29th at the TSG Security company premises, they subsequently appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court facing allegations of fraudulently acquiring firearms licences, their matter is due back in court in January next 2018.

Provincial Acting Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape Brigadier Neil Oliver said “We will not hesitate to act against individuals or entities who are in contravention of the Firearm Control Act. We are prepared to wrestle the scourge of firearms proliferation in the Western Cape to spare innocent lives”.

South Africa Today – South Africa News