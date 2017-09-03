Hawks arrested six suspects following theft of money near Fidelity depot

The Hawks have arrested six suspects following the theft of money, which allegedly occurred near a Fidelity depot in Blackheath, Cape Town, on Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement agencies were summoned to the scene after suspicion arose when the guards, who were reporting for duty at the cash depot, noticed a discrepancy in the cash register.

The register apparently reflected that there were 13 bags of cash stored by the previous shift. Meanwhile only eight could be accounted for, said Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

Preliminary investigations on the scene, with the aid of video footage, revealed that the guards who were knocking off had colluded with an unknown number of suspects before signing off.

“They allegedly drove out of the depot with the cash van and in the process, dropped off cash bags from the rear with a black VW Polo following them and picking up the said bags before the guards hurriedly drove back into the yard,”said Ramovha.

The two guards, a male and female, were then arrested while the information of the car circulated.

Law enforcement agencies spotted the vehicle near Beaufort West, where it was intercepted and the two were arrested.

Ramovha said an undisclosed amount of cash was found in their possession. Further investigations led to the arrest of another two people also around the same area, bringing the total number of arrests to six.

The group is expected to appear before the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges related to theft and possession of suspected stolen property.

