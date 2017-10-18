Hawks arrest wanted man after 963 kg of heroine recovered

On Monday 16 October 2017, a 48 year old suspect, Peter Hering, who was sought on a warrant of arrest, following a drug bust near Villiersdorp on June, 21, 2017, was arrested by Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau members after he landed in (CTIA) from Abu Dhabi.

The suspect had become a person of interest together with Peter Ross after the pair allegedly skipped the country, following the seizure of 963 kg of heroine valued at almost R300 million at a farm in Vyeboom in June.

A 24 year old Dutch international, Ortega Rodriquez Mark was arrested during the said raid and subsequently made a series of court appearances. He is currently out on R100-000 bail with strict conditions.

His matter is due back in court on November, 10th, whilst Hering is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 18 October 2017.

Peter Ross is still at large and a warrant for his arrest remains in place.

