Government condemns Cape Town mass shootings

Government has condemned the mass shootings, which took place this week in Marikana informal settlement in Phillipi East, Cape Town.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Saturday expressed shock over the incidents, which took place on Monday and Friday, resulting in a total of 18 people confirmed dead and several others sustaining injuries.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said she was shocked and saddened by the senseless killing of innocent people.

“Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims who passed away, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” the Minister said.

Government has called for calm to prevail in the community and assured the public that law enforcement agencies will not rest until all the perpetrators are brought to book.

The department said South African Police Service (SAPS) will continue to enforce the law and maintain a high presence in the area.

“I am deeply concerned about the high number of firearms that are accessible in our communities. Government will work with communities to ensure the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book.

“Fighting crime is one of government’s top priorities but it requires strong cooperation between law enforcement agencies, civic organisations and the broader public.

“We need to start making our surrounding environment safe so that members of the public, especially children can freely thrive in their respective surroundings. Change starts with an active commitment by communities working hand in glove with government,” said Minister Dlodlo.

She has urged members of the public, who are aware of any information that can assist investigations, to contact any police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 as soon as possible.

“Let’s work together to build a safer communities,” Minister Dlodlo urged.

