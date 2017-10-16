Gang members arrested, firearms recovered, Manenberg

During crime prevention operations, the members of SAPS aim to fulfill their mandate of preventing crime before it happens.

During the weekend of 14 and 15 October 2017, these operations yielded success in the Manenberg policing precinct when four men, aged 18, 29, 30 and 44 respectively, were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, during two separate incidents.

Manenberg SAPS members received information regarding an illegal firearm being kept at an address in the stronghold of the Hard Livings gang on Saturday 14 October 2017, at 01:30.

They responded immediately and followed up on the information. A search was conducted at a house in Manenberg Avenue and three men were found with a 9mm pistol and 14 live rounds of ammunition. This firearm had been reported stolen in a Philippi case.

The three men were identified as members of a gang grouping and were arrested for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

In a separate incident SAPS members of Operation Combat arrested an 18 year old male for possession of an illegal firearm on Friday, 13 October 2017 at 17:30. The members were deployed in the Manenberg area to quell gang violence. They were conducting high density patrols, including stop and search operations. As they patrolled Red River Road they noticed the 18 year old in the road and as they drew closer he started to run.

Police members gave chase and managed to corner the suspect in the backyard of an address in the same road. They found a .38 special revolver with five live rounds of ammunition. The young man was arrested. This firearm had not been reported as stolen.

The four arrested suspects are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding illegal firearms in the Manenberg area can contact Manenberg SAPS at landline 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

