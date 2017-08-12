Gang member busted with illegal pistol and drugs, Tafelsig

In our endeavours to strengthen the relationship between the police and communities in the fight against illegal firearms and drugs paid off on the afternoon of 10 August 2017, when a resident in Leeukop Street, Tafelsig was arrested.

Members attached to operation Fiela acted on information received from the community and proceeded to the address where the suspect who is affiliated to a gang saw them and fled to a Wendy house in the yard.

Members saw the suspect trying to hide something in the wooden panel of the house and upon searching the area they found a 9mm Star pistol with seven 9mm rounds. They continued the search and discovered 19 and a half mandrax tablets, 33 packets of tik and 35 dagga cigarettes to the value of R 2500-00.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested and faces charges of illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of drugs. He will make his first appearance in the Mitchells Plain court on 14 August 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News