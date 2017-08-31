Fugitive tax swindler nabbed by the HAWKS

0
Fugitive tax swindler nabbed by the HAWKS
Fugitive tax swindler nabbed by the HAWKS

Abdul Karriem Wiener (56), has appeared before the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 29th of August following his arrest on the same day for fraud.

Wiener allegedly defrauded the South African Receiver of Revenue (SARS) during the period between 2014 and 2015.

He allegedly submitted fraudulent income tax returns and received payments totaling approximately R600 000-00 as a result.

The team from the Serious Commercial Crime Unit of the Hawks arrested the suspect at his hideout near Strandfontein following investigations.

He appeared in court facing charges of fraud and was remanded in custody for bail information. The matter has been adjourned until 4 September 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Minister Shabangu outraged by Shoprite incident Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Susan Shabangu, says she is shocked and disgusted at the alleged inhumane acts meted out by Shoprite...
Long wait to file a tax return It’s 9:30am on a Friday morning and there is a queue of over 200 people outside the SARS office in the Cape Town city centre. The queue snakes around ...
Weapons disappear from police station Several firearms, serving as evidence in criminal cases, went missing from a Bellville South police station storage room. The police are investigat...
Residents turn on firefighters battling Cape Flats... Firefighters in the Cape Flats had to leave the area on Tuesday due to a crowd that appeared hostile. The police also had to exit the scene. It too...