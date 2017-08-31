Fugitive tax swindler nabbed by the HAWKS

Abdul Karriem Wiener (56), has appeared before the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 29th of August following his arrest on the same day for fraud.

Wiener allegedly defrauded the South African Receiver of Revenue (SARS) during the period between 2014 and 2015.

He allegedly submitted fraudulent income tax returns and received payments totaling approximately R600 000-00 as a result.

The team from the Serious Commercial Crime Unit of the Hawks arrested the suspect at his hideout near Strandfontein following investigations.

He appeared in court facing charges of fraud and was remanded in custody for bail information. The matter has been adjourned until 4 September 2017.

