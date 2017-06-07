Franziska Blöchliger’s murderer sentenced to life

The life imprisonment handed down to Howard Oliver this morning in the Cape High court for the brutal murder and rape of 16 year old Franziska Blöchliger on the 7th of March 2016 in Tokai Forest is welcomed by the Western Cape police, and we trust that the lengthy sentence will serve as a deterrent to criminals preying on our children who are not in a position to defend themselves.

Oliver was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, life imprisonment for rape and 15 years for robbery, which will be served concurrently.

Violence committed against children is in the forefront of our fight against crime and offenders can expect that our investigators will pursue every avenue to ensure their conviction.

