Four arrested for unlicensed firearms and drugs, Bellville

Bellville SAPS members’ back to basics focused approach towards fighting crime continues to pay off.

Four suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation in Charl Malan Street, Bellville.

The members identified a white Ford Batam bakkie and found two unlicensed firearms in the vehicle, a crow bar, and a packet of “tik” (crystal methamphetamine).

All four suspects who allegedly from the Delft area are due to appear in Belville magistrate Court once they have been charged.

The South African Police Service continues to intensify the fight against crime and its duty to serve our communities.

