Foreign nationals nabbed by hawks for drug dealing

A joint operation by members of the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), K9 and Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics (CICN), resulted in the arrest of a 25 year old Lesotho national on Wednesday, 11 October 2017.

A City to City bus from Johannesburg to George was stopped and searched near Sedgefield.

About one kg of Crystal Methamphetamine commonly known as Tik, valued at approximately R250 000, was found concealed in juice and biscuits boxes in the suspect’s handbag.

Meanwhile, in a separate search and seizure operation on Monday, 09 October, a 28 year old Nigerian national was arrested at the George, Taxi rank. Seven Mandrax tablets and seven gram of Tik to the value of R2 100-00 were seized.

The suspects are expected to appear before the George Magistrate’s Court on 13 October 2017, to face charges of drug dealing.

The Western Cape Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks hailed the sentences.

