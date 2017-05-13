Five suspects arrested for several cellphone shop robberies

SAPS Detectives were investigating a group of individuals who have been responsible for the recent spate of cellphone store robberies in the Western Cape.

Yesterday, the observation team noticed a vehicle speeding on the N1. Backup was called and the vehicle was pulled over on the R300. Inside the vehicle, a 9mm firearm with the serial number filed off, was found, as well as numerous laptops, cellphones and tablets for which the occupants could not give a reasonable explanation of where it came from. Another Norinco 9mm pistol containing a magazine with five (5) rounds was found.

The five (5) suspects, aged between 22 and 33, were arrested for the Possession of a Prohibited Firearm and Possession of Suspected Stolen Goods. It was later established that there was a burglary at a shopping centre in Worcester and these suspects were linked to the incident. The Investigating officer will oppose bail. The suspects will appear in the Kuilsrivier Magistrate court once charged.

