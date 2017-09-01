Five armed robbers arrested, Bellville

In order to ensure that offenders are brought to book, vigilant Bellville SAPS members acted on information and arrested five suspects on 30 August 2017.

At about 01:30, intelligence led action resulted in the arrest of five suspects for armed robbery, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of drugs in Bellville.

The suspects fled in a white Fiat Uno after committing a robbery in Bellville. Their vehicle was detected shortly thereafter. SAPS members pulled it over and searched the occupants and the vehicle.

Police seized, a Glock .45 pistol with serial number, which was reported stolen in a Milnerton case, 12 live rounds of ammunition, 15 packets of tik and the Fiat Uno.

The suspects, aged 30, and alleged to be Americans gang members, are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on 4 September 2017, on the said charges.

South Africa Today – South Africa News