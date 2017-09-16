Firearms recovered in veld, Worcester

On Wednesday, 13 September 2017, police attached to Worcester SAPS followed up on information received from the community about possible hidden firearms.

Investigation led to the recovery of a zip gun (homemade gun), a hunting rifle and a Baby Browning firearm hidden near a river in Avain Park, Worcester.

The firearms were seized and case docket has been opened. No suspects have been arrested yet.

Worcester Police Station Commander, Brigadier Vuyani Mdimbaza thanks the community who continue providing the police with information about all illegal activities, among others firearms, drugs and gang shooting in the communities.

The South African Police Service continues to strive in strengthening partnerships with its communities in the fight towards crime.

