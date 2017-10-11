Firearm clamp down and arrests after 3 policemen shot

Firearm clamp down and arrests after 3 policemen shot

Police has once again proven that no one is above the law when committing a crime and trying to get away with it.

On Saturday 8 October 2017 police came under attack during the execution of their duties, which resulted in three police members sustaining gunshot wounds. They received medical attention for their injuries and are currently all in a stable condition.

A manhunt was launched to find the gunmen and members swiftly followed up on all leads. On Monday 9 October 2017, shortly after 17:00, members attached to Operation Fiela 2 proceeded to a house in Vulcan Gardens, Woodlands, Mitchell’s Plain where they arrested a 28 year old man in connection with the attack on the police members.

The suspect is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court soon, on a charge of attempted murder.

On the night of 9 October 2017, at about 20:00 a 23 year old man was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The arrest came as a result of information received. A 9mm pistol, a magazine and live ammunition were seized from the residence of the suspect in Lansport Road, Hanover Park.

The serial number of the pistol had been removed and the investigation continues. The suspect is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

These arrests and seizures were made possible by police members following an integrated approach in their fight against crime and constantly clamping down on criminals.

The Cluster Commander of Mitchells Plain, Major General Gregory Goss, condemned the crime and said that police would maintain a zero tolerance approach towards criminals. By following an integrated approach several police units are joined by the Metro Police and Law Enforcement who are currently deployed within the Hanover Park area as force multipliers.

