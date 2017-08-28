Fire, ruin and plunder again in South Africa

Front National SA

0
Fire, ruin and plunder again in South Africa - Image - Front National SA

Sulking about service delivery (which in any case no longer exists in South Africa) is this morning’s excuse for the plundering of shops and streets of the quiet Overstrand coastal town, Kleinmond, near Hermanus.

All businesses have already been closed, as well as the Municipal office, while tires and rubbish are piled in the main streets running through the town.

Motorists are requested to look at alternative routes.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter in Afrikaans on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Old SA flag pub incident A brown lawyer from Cape Town, Richard Julies, and some friends walked into Brian's Pub in Sea Point. They were apparently under the influence of liqu...
Department condemns brutal murder of newborn The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) will assist the police in their investigation of an neonaticide (intentional killing of a baby...
Three arrested after high speed chase, firearm sei... Three men aged between 26 and 41 years old are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ court. They were arrested while driving a Nissan 1400...
414 suspects arrested, 290 of them for possession ... Between 21 and 27 August 2017, police from the Nyanga Cluster were out in numbers in their efforts to rid their communities of firearms and prevent cr...