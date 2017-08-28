Fire, ruin and plunder again in South Africa

Sulking about service delivery (which in any case no longer exists in South Africa) is this morning’s excuse for the plundering of shops and streets of the quiet Overstrand coastal town, Kleinmond, near Hermanus.

All businesses have already been closed, as well as the Municipal office, while tires and rubbish are piled in the main streets running through the town.

Motorists are requested to look at alternative routes.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter in Afrikaans on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

